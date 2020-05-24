Dale E. Perry, age 63, passed away at home on Thursday, May 21 surrounded by his devoted wife and two daughters after a well-fought 21-month battle with cancer. Born November 24, 1956, Dale grew up in Hammond, Indiana and graduated in 1975 from Gavit High School. After honing his skills as a bricklayer and a travelling salesman, this jack of all trades transitioned to nursing school at IUN, where he graduated with an R.N. in 1987. He worked for many years in the surgical ICU at St. Francis hospital in Blue Island, IL, and most recently worked in the electrophysiology lab at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN. At both locations, he gained many wonderful, supportive friends whom he cherished until the end of his life. Dale's favorite use of his free time was spending it with his family. He was the organizer of our many family vacations, day trips, and movie nights. He was a lifelong fan of Chicago sports, but his favorite athletes to watch were his daughters, travelling across country to watch their basketball and softball games. He became impressively adept at catching his daughter's 65+mph fast balls. He was an avid bicyclist, riding a minimum of 1,000 miles each summer. After his diagnosis, he transitioned to indoor stationary cycling, dedicating an hour of time daily up until May 5, 2020. He was a skilled handyman who completed all projects to perfection, and his many home renovations are a testament to his talents. His prized possession was his 2015 Corvette Stingray; he and his wife enjoyed taking it for rides along beautiful country roads and to wineries. He had a wonderful, sarcastic sense of humor and has left us with many quotable moments and stories.