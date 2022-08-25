LANSING, IL - Dale E. Robinson, age 71, lifelong resident of Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

He is survived by his mother, Helen L. (Rose) Robinson; and his brother Todd (Suzanne) Robinson and their four children; Dale's nephew's and niece: Adam (Alicia) Robinson; their children: Landon, Riley, Carter and Beau; Jeremy (Erin) Robinson, Drew Robinson and Cassidy Robinson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Melanie (Lock) Robinson.

Since the passing of Melanie, he had several people in his life that he loved spending time with.

Dale loved many things in life. He was very close to his mother and was her immediate care taker the last several years. He was very proud of his US Air Force Service and his time serving the country overseas.

He met his wife, Melanie as a patient needing physical therapy and started a long relationship ending in marriage until her passing in 2002. They both had a love of hot rods and motorcycles, owning several and using them to enjoy life to the fullest.

Even though they had decided to not have any children, they substituted this with their love of their dogs. Dale was a gentle giant to all, the love and respect from his nephews, niece and grand-nephews and grand-niece show how big his heart was to all.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. There will be a private grave side service for family immediately following this visitation at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville IN where he will be laid to rest with his wife. www.schroederlauer.com