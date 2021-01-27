Dale Francis Fancher Jr.,

Oct. 20, 1952 — Jan. 24, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN — Dale Francis Fancher Jr., 68, of Chesterton, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his Lake House in Edwardsburg, Michigan. He was born October 20, 1952, to Dale and Dorothy (Logue) Fancher Sr. Dale began his career working for the Illinois Central Railroad, then founded his own company, Calumet Tank & Equipment in 1988, then founded Calumet Container in 2001. He was the hardest worker we've known and loved nothing more than building relationships with people he has met along the way, taking a genuine interest in the well-being of everyone he has ever met.

How do you write an obituary about someone like Dale? The paragon of family! He has built a lasting legacy with the foundation of his family for generations to come. His larger than life personality inspired, encouraged and entertained a realm of family and colleagues. Whether it was innovative problem solving at work, tending farm in Culver, Indiana, traveling the world with his wife, or relaxing at his lake house in Michigan, dreaming of days by the railroad with his model trains, while enjoying his wife, children and grandchildren, Dale's magnetic charisma dominated the setting.