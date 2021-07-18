 Skip to main content
Dale H. Schavey

BRANSON MO/FORMERLY OF HOBART, IN - Dale H. Schavey, former resident of Hobart, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 29, 2021 at the age of 85, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Dale graduated with the Hobart High School Class of 1954, served in the U.S. Army, attended Purdue University, graduated from Franklin College and attended Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis.

He married RuthAnn Fleming in 1958 and is survived by his loving wife; two daughters: Kimberly (James) Cleverly of Sydney, Australia, and Kristen (Darryl) White of the St. Louis, MO area; three grandchildren: Benjamin, Paige and Rachel White, of the St. Louis area. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Carol Werner and Lorene Olsen.

Dale retired from the Continental Insurance Corporation in Sacramento, CA, in 1991, as Regional Vice President. After retirement he and RuthAnn moved to Table Rock Lake in the Branson, MO, area, where he served his church and community, receiving awards for his community service to many local charities.

A celebration of life is planned for August 7, 2021 in Missouri.

