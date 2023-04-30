July 5, 1956 - April 28, 2023
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dale Haburjak, age 66, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Merrillville.
Dale is survived by his longtime partner, Jennifer Urbanick, and loving sister, Becky Haburjak.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, George & Lois Haburjak; and brother-in-law, Brian Dykehouse.
Dale was in the trucking industry for over 35 years until his health forced him to retire. He was a compassionate man with a huge heart and would always try to help the people around him. Dale was a foodie who loved to sit outside grilling while smoking a great cigar and drinking a cold one. He loved visiting Las Vegas and spoiling his two dogs, Georgie & Snickers. Dale loved all the holidays, especially the 4th of July and Christmas. He had a zest for life and although his health started robbing him of his passions, he never complained and put up a good fight for over seven years until his body finally shut down. Dale has left a huge hole in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Dale's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.
