Dale was in the trucking industry for over 35 years until his health forced him to retire. He was a compassionate man with a huge heart and would always try to help the people around him. Dale was a foodie who loved to sit outside grilling while smoking a great cigar and drinking a cold one. He loved visiting Las Vegas and spoiling his two dogs, Georgie & Snickers. Dale loved all the holidays, especially the 4th of July and Christmas. He had a zest for life and although his health started robbing him of his passions, he never complained and put up a good fight for over seven years until his body finally shut down. Dale has left a huge hole in our hearts and will be greatly missed.