KOUTS, IN - Dale Henry Blacklidge, 89, of Kouts, passed away February 5, 2020, at VNA Hospice, Valparaiso. He was born April 8, 1930, the son of Claude and Ruth (Gilbranson) Blacklidge.

On June 25, 1990 he married his wife, Christine, of Kouts, who survives; along with one daughter, Ann Kulczyk; step-children, Steve (Cindy) Kimmel, Luann (Dave) Burns, Janet (Tom Sansone) Kimmel and Darryl (Sherry) Kimmel; three grandchildren, Tiffany Blacklidge, Ethan Blacklidge and Eric Blacklidge; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; daughters-in law, Debbie Halderman and Alicia Blacklidge. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, David, Dale Jr. and Daniel Blacklidge; one daughter, Debra Blacklidge; two brothers, Martin "Poke" and Raymond Blacklidge; two sisters, Audray Galloway and Marcella Lintner.

Dale was an employee of U.S. Steel for 47 years, veteran of the U.S. Air Force, member of First Baptist Church of Kouts, and a lifetime member of the Dewey Biggs American Legion Post 29 in Rensselaer. He enjoyed playing euchre and gardening.

Visitation will be held 3:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Kouts with Pastor Doug Murray officiating. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Baptist Children's Home.