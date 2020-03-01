Dale K. Harn

Dale was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Jean Harn, in 2008. He is survived by his loving children, Tracy (Eric) Gunnison, Dan (Sharon) Harn, Joe (Debbie) Harn and Jeni (Mike) Caroselli; and his cherished grandchildren, Lexi (Anthony), Peyton (Shawn), Conner, Parker, Evan Dale (after his grandfather), Nancy, Daley (his namesake) and Charlie.

Dale proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a carrier with more than 40 years of faithful service. He was also a talented painter and artist. He always liked to dance and enjoy life to the fullest. Nancy and Dale were proud to have put four children through college while Dale worked two jobs at times. So far, two of the eight next generation of Harns' have completed graduate school. Above all, his family was his pride and joy, and he lived every day for them.