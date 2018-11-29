Dale L. Money
NEWNAN, GA - Dale L. Money, 92, died on November 26, 2018 in his home in Newnan, GA. Born in Youngstown, OH on May 21, 1926, he was the son of Henry R. and Doris (Luther) Money.
Mr. Money was a Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific at the end of WWII. He attended Youngstown College, now Youngstown State University. In 1948, he married Evelyn R. Diffenbach. She passed away in 2016 after the couple celebrated 68 years of marriage.
After working for a Youngstown accounting firm, he was hired as an office manager by Hunter Construction Company. He later advanced to become a financial officer. In 1963, the company relocated to Indiana, and he and his family moved to Crown Point. Soon after the company settled in the new location, the name was changed to Hunter Corporation and Mr. Money was promoted to Vice President of Finance. He retired in 1985 and moved to Perry, GA. In 2013, he moved to Newnan, GA to be closer to his younger daughter.
Mr. Money was an avid golfer as a member of Youche Country Club in Crown Point and Perry (now Cherokee Pines) Country Club in Perry. In Crown Point, he was instrumental in raising funds for construction of the Southlake Family YMCA and the Lutheran senior living facility. In Georgia, he continued his practice of donating blood, and he volunteered for 25 years to work on taxes at the public library for those who needed help. Many of the widows in his neighborhood also benefited from his tax expertise.
He was an active member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown, serving as an usher and treasurer for a period of time. After moving to Indiana, he joined Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. He followed his wife's Presbyterian roots when he moved to Perry and became a member of Perry Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Money is survived by his daughter, Marilyn (Paul) Irwin of Bloomington, IN; son, Richard (Patricia) of Villa Park, IL; daughter, Suzanne (Mark) Evans of Newnan, GA; granddaughter, Jennifer Irwin (Alan Wiggins) and great grandson Brandon Irwin Wiggins of Plymouth, MI; and sister, Emlyn Rider of Warren, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and a sister, Carolyn Glay.
A graveside service will be held at a later time in Youngstown, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to honor his wife at Alzheimer's Association.