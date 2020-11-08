Dec. 23, 1931 - Nov. 5, 2020

KOUTS, IN — Dale L. Schurg, age 88, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of Kouts and formerly of Gary, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Dale was born on December 23, 1931 in Gary, IN to the late Henry W. and Marion (nee Chambers) Schurg. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred (late Mary Lou) Schurg.

On November 13, 1954, he married the love of his life, Agnes Schurg (nee Oresik). She preceded him in death on October 13, 2002.

Dale is survived by his loving and devoted children: two daughters: Susan Schurg and Kathy (Don) Nims; son, Bobby Schurg; eight grandchildren: Lori (Luke) Marcotte, Jon Nims, Dallas (Amber) Schurg, Dustin (Hilda) Schurg, Denton (Tabitha) Schurg, Darden (Lexy) Schurg, Daylan Schurg, and Elyse Schurg; seven great-grandchildren: Elsa, Crescent, Max, Aldo, and Enzo Marcotte, Ida and Charlotte Schurg, and soon to be born Robert Schurg and Esme Schurg; cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Dale worked at EJ&E Railroad for 36 years as a signalman. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was a graduate of Gary Edison High School, Class of 1949. Dale faithfully attended St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church.