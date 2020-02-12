HEGEWISCH, IL - Dale Louis Pelikant, age 65, of Hegewisch, IL, formally of Hollywood and Venice, FL passed away January 29, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Lorretta (nee Piaskowy) and older brother Dennis Pelikant, USMC.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale is survived by his loving sister Dianne Williams (nee Pelikant) and brother Donald Pelikant. Loving "Uncle Buck" to nephew Christopher Williams, great nephews Cody Williams, Mark House and step-niece Kimberly Redmon. Nephews Sean Pelikant and Erik Pelikant. His very special friends David Martinez, Julio Castro and Ann Marie Franklin.

Dale graduated from DeVry University in Chicago and worked most of his life as a maintenance mechanic.

Dale will be sadly missed by his family, close friends and neighbors. He will always be remembered for his wit and humor.

Arrangements are private. Visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.