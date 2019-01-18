Try 1 month for 99¢
Dale Lynn Ballou

IN LOVING MEMORY DALE LYNN BALLOU ON HER 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Gone, yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts. Your Loving Husband, Family, Friends and Customers of Hairstack

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.