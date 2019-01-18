IN LOVING MEMORY DALE LYNN BALLOU ON HER 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Gone, yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts. Your Loving Husband, Family, Friends and Customers of Hairstack
IN LOVING MEMORY DALE LYNN BALLOU ON HER 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Gone, yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts. Your Loving Husband, Family, Friends and Customers of Hairstack
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.