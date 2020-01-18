{{featured_button_text}}
Dale Lynn Ballou

Dale Lynn Ballou

IN LOVING MEMORY DALE LYNN BALLOU ON HER 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Gone, yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts.

Your Loving Husband, Family, Friends and Customers of Hairstack

