ATLANTA, GA - Dale M. Schroeder, age 87, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 5, 2018. He had fought a very determined battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. He was born on August 17, 1930 in Chicago, IL; the son of the late Carl and Grace (Dunn) Schroeder. Dale graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond, IN with the Class of 1948. He attended Purdue University, graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at Purdue, he earned varsity letters in wrestling.
Dale served his country in the United Sates Army as a member of the Army Chemical Corps located at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Baltimore, MD.
Dale married Helen Stickler on October 25, 1952. The couple happily celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2017 in Atlanta, GA at their favorite French restaurant, Bistro Niko.
He was employed as a Superintendent at Amoco Oil Company, retiring in 1990 after 38 years of service.Dale attended Northside Drive Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA and Grace Covenant Church in Iron River, MI. He loved cars, penny banks and his time at the family home in the northwoods of Wisconsin. But most of all he loved his time with his wife, children and grandchildren, whom he all loved passionately. He always enjoyed a good conversation particularly when he could 'brag' on all of his grandchildren. He and Helen had a magnificent 28 year retirement living in Northern Wisconsin, Colorado and Georgia.
Dale is survived by his wife, Helen; son, Jonathan Schroeder of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Jane (Stan) Ryan of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Maria Schroeder and Teddy, Todd, Tara, and Trent Saldivar; extended family and friends.
Besides his parents, Dale was also preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Schroeder.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 17, 2018 at Stambaugh Cemetery with Pastor Jack Hudson to officiate.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Dale M. Schroeder online at:
Funeral arrangements by the JACOBS FUNERAL HOME OF IRON RIVER.