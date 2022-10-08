LOWELL, IN—Dale M. Smith, 84, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He is survived by his children: Jay (Jackie), Daniel, Julie (Paul) Krick, all of Lowell and David (Dona) of Munster; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; siblings: Janice (Carl) Zarndt and Harold; special friend, Carolyn, with whom he lived the last several years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella; and a granddaughter, Krista Smith.

Dale was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell, serving many years as an Usher. He worked alongside his dad at MC Smith Service Garage in Munster, was a Snap-On Tools Dealer, and in Fire Equipment Sales. Dale was a dedicated Lowell Fireman for 29 years, serving as former Fire Chief. He enjoyed volunteering for many years at St. Anthony and fishing with his boys.

Visitation, Tuesday, October 11 from 4:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. Funeral Services, Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Burial following in Lowell Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his church. sheetsfuneral.com