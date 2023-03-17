Oct. 27, 1959 - March 13, 2023

GREEN BAY, WI - Dale Michael Yogan, age 63, of Green Bay, WI passed away on March 13, 2023. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 27, 1959, Dale was a loving son of Thomas and Dolores Ann (Gruber), who preceded him in death; beloved brother of Thomas (Lissa) and Jay of Valparaiso, IN and Gary (Teresa) of Bradenton, FL; proud uncle of Billy (Christina) of Riverside, CN, Rylee and Maria of Valparaiso, Kara (Dylan) Radford of Houston, TX and Greg Yogan of Bellevue, WA; and great-uncle to Thomas John Yogan of Riverside.

Dale was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson H.S. in Jefferson Hills, PA and Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA, with a degree in accounting. An accomplished athlete, he competed in football, basketball and track & field. Dale earned his CPA and practiced tax accounting in small-town offices and multi-national corporations. His passion and expertise flourished in various management roles in mid-size manufacturing companies. Dale was committed and dedicated to his work for Wisconsin Converting in Green Bay, WI as their controller for many years.

He dearly loved his family and enjoyed being a part-time football and basketball official and a full-time sports fan. A devout Catholic, Dale volunteered at the Alexandrina Pregnancy Resource Center. He was known for his big-hearted generosity, helpful emails, frequent check-in phone calls, and thoughtful gifts. Dale will be greatly missed by his family, colleagues, and the many friends he made throughout the years.

In Green Bay, the family will receive friends at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Monday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with Rev. Tim Shillcox, O.Praem., officiating. Online condolences may be sent to Dale's family at www.prokowall.com.

In Valparaiso, visitation will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St.. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center, 1511 LaPorte Ave., with Rev. Jacob McDaniel presiding. Burial will follow immediately at St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alexandrina Center, 1600 Shawano Ave. Suite 106, Green Bay, WI 54303; and the St. Paul Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 1755 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Online condolences may be sent to Dale's family at www.bartholomewnewhard.com