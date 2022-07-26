ST. JOHN - Dale R. Capretti, age 68, St. John resident, formerly of Chicago Heights. Graduate of Bloom High School. Dale started out as a bartender at Savoia's Garden in Chicago Heights, then into country club and restaurant management working at Calumet, Innsbruck and Lansing Country Clubs, and Balagio's Restaurant in Homewood. Avid golfer. Husband for 19 years of Cynthia nee Meyers. Father of Lauren (Michael) Zundel. Grandfather of Emerson and Rhett Zundel. Son of the late Norma nee Luzi and Anthony "Neno" Capretti. Brother of Anthony (Linda) Capretti, Deborah (Charles) Glowacki, Brian (Robin) Capretti and Lori (Jack) McCauley. Uncle and friend of many.