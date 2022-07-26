ST. JOHN - Dale R. Capretti, age 68, St. John resident, formerly of Chicago Heights. Graduate of Bloom High School. Dale started out as a bartender at Savoia's Garden in Chicago Heights, then into country club and restaurant management working at Calumet, Innsbruck and Lansing Country Clubs, and Balagio's Restaurant in Homewood. Avid golfer. Husband for 19 years of Cynthia nee Meyers. Father of Lauren (Michael) Zundel. Grandfather of Emerson and Rhett Zundel. Son of the late Norma nee Luzi and Anthony "Neno" Capretti. Brother of Anthony (Linda) Capretti, Deborah (Charles) Glowacki, Brian (Robin) Capretti and Lori (Jack) McCauley. Uncle and friend of many.
Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th Street (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services at funeral home Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 ( www.stjujde.org) or Stand Up To Cancer, P.O. Box 843271, Los Angeles, CA, 90084-3721 (www.standuptocancer.org) would be appreciated by the Capretti family. Info 708-482-9230 and panozzobros.com.