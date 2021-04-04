HEBRON, IN - Dale R. Lytle, age 74 of Hebron, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Dale is survived by his three children: Hugh (Tiffany) Lytle, Stephanie (David) Burrus, Ryan (Irene) Lytle; nine grandchildren: Kirstyn, Hunter, and Luke, Jacob and Anna, Devun, Madison, Allison, and Ashley; brother Jim (Nancy) Lytle; sister, Linda (Stephen) Andrew; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife, Margaret of 43 years; daughter, Rachel; and his parents: Lynn & Vera Lytle.

Dale was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1964. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired Tool & Die Maker from Ford Motor Company in Chicago. Dale adored his grandchildren and enjoyed his time farming, cars, motorcycles and woodworking.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin & Little Funeral Service (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Monday, April 5 from 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. from Pruzin & Little Chapel with Pastor Mark Fugate officiating. Masks MUST be worn while inside building. Cremation will follow services and he will be laid to rest at Salem Cemetery in Hebron. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wounded Warriors.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.