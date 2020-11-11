CHESTERTON, IN — Dale "Rick" Wignall, beloved husband of Rosemary, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on November 6, 2020. Visitation will be held at LaHayne Funeral Home, 6955 Southeastern, Hammond, IN, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 7051 Indianapolis Blvd., in Hammond on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM with Vicar Dale Zylstra officiating. Due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of others, masks are to be worn and please practice social distancing. For further information please contact LaHayne Funeral Home at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our website at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.