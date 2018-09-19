BIG TIMBER, MT - Dale Vieau, age 88, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber, MT. Dale was born October 20, 1929 to Leo and Alice Vieau. Dale is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eileen (Cook) who also a resident of Pioneer Medical Center. Dale is also survived by his son, Brian Vieau of Fremont, CA, his daughter, Linda Iverson, and son-in-law Jerry Iverson of Big Timber, MT.
Dale grew up in Hammond, IN. At an early age Dale discovered his passion was on the basketball court. Dale graduated from Hammond Tech High school in 1948 where he earned a basketball scholarship to Indiana University. Dale graduated from 'IU' in 1952. Dale then served in the US Army, which included time in Korea.
Dale and Eileen were married in 1956 at Saint Paul's Church in Hammond.
After the Army, Dale returned to his high school alma mater at Tech and began a long career that included teaching history, serving as Dean of Boys, and many coaching positions. The acquaintances Dale made with both students and faculty, were among his most valued memories.
When Dale retired in 1992, he and Eileen moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas where they enjoyed many active years. They both found inspiration by volunteering, including many hours for Heifer International. Retirement could not keep Dale off the basketball court. He quickly joined the senior ranks and was part of several national finalist teams in the senior Olympics.
When his beloved wife, Eileen suffered a severe stroke, Dale willingly took on the full-time role of caretaker. He gave it his all until such time as his own health took its toll. Dale was grateful to be able to live his remaining years alongside Eileen and near his daughter Linda.
The family wants to thank the staff at Pioneer Medical Center for the exceptional care they provided Dale and continue to provide Eileen.
You can sign Dale's guestbook at www.stenbergfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be made to Pioneer Medical Center, PO Box 1228, Big Timber, MT 59011.