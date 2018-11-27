Dale W. Gott Jr., dearly beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many, died on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the age of 77 at VNA Hospice Center with his adored wife, Sharon and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale 'Kelly' Gott of Valparaiso, and brother, Allen Gott of Livingston, TX. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon (Linton) Gott; his mother, Marion (Scoville) Gott; his three children: Kimberly (nee Gott) (Mike) Cook, Jeff (Veronica Torres) Gott, Tom (Sarah Brady) Gott; and his 7 grandchildren: Garret, Ethan, and Denali Cook, Nathan and Isabel Gott, Benjamin and Molly Gott, who will cherish his memory forever; sister-in-law, Juanita Gott; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Dale graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1959, where he participated in sports and many school leadership roles, and was inducted into the VHS Hall of Fame in 1997. He also graduated from Tulane University (B.A. Degree), participating in basketball and baseball, and Missouri University (M. Ed. Degree). Dale was a teacher and coach for 38 years, teaching at Evanston High School, Downers Grove High School, Munster Middle School, and Valparaiso Community Schools. Dale was an extraordinary teacher and coach, being firm and fair in the classroom and athletics. His students and athletes said that his words of encouragement and correction inspired them to be the best they could be and better people. Dale was gifted with the ability to see the best in others while constantly challenging himself to grow in understanding and compassion for those around him. Dale had an outgoing personality and believed in enjoying each moment of life with a sense of purpose. Dale still enjoyed golf, tennis, and fishing. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Plymouth, where he was involved with several church committees and activities. He also served on the Pretty Lake Property Owners Board where he served as President for two years. Dale lived his life to the fullest with consideration, patience, and acceptance, not only with his family, but with the multitude of friends he shared his life with. Dale was blessed with wonderful parents, brother, wife, children, grandchildren, and friends, who he truly appreciated. Dale's integrity, faith, humor, and sense of justice will live on in his family and friends' memories who will deeply miss him.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM CST on Thursday at the Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 E. Glendale Blvd. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. The family would request that you celebrate Dale's life in lieu of flowers, with gifts to benefit others through Valparaiso Parks Department or VNA Hospice of NWI.