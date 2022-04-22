PORTER - Dale William Shurr, age 71, peacefully passed away on April 18, 2022. Dale was born to Donald and Ginger of Valparaiso, Indiana.
He graduated from Portage High School in 1969 and started working as an electrician at USS Gary Works in 1970. After retiring from the mill, Dale was hired as a facilities manager at Sand Creek Country Club. He loved driving around on the golf cart and said the employee buffet was great! Dale loved life, and his wife. Linda said he was her "social event coordinator". Dale loved camping, fishing, boating, and riding his motorcycle with Linda and their plethora of friends. They also enjoyed going to the beach, which is one reason he moved to Porter. One of his favorite activities was having breakfast with friends.
Dale was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart, as well as attended Nativity Church in Portage. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. Those who know him said Dale made friends easily and was known for his sense of humor.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children: Tina (Michael) Clindaniel, Daniel Shurr and Timothy (Stacy) Shurr; step-children: Patrick (Angie Pohlman) McDonald and Tim (Brenda) McDonald; grandchildren: Shelby (Bobby) Morgan, Kaylee (Jeffrey) Furst, Abbigail (Daniel) Rohmiller, Marshall (Jess) Clindaniel, Breanna (Ted Augys) McDonald, Jake, Charlie, River, Max and Aiden Shurr; great-grandchildren: Lucas, Emma and Adella Rohmiller; many extended family and friends who will dearly miss him.
Friends may visit with family Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN. Funeral service at 12:00 P.M. Interment at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso following services.