Dale William Shurr

He graduated from Portage High School in 1969 and started working as an electrician at USS Gary Works in 1970. After retiring from the mill, Dale was hired as a facilities manager at Sand Creek Country Club. He loved driving around on the golf cart and said the employee buffet was great! Dale loved life, and his wife. Linda said he was her "social event coordinator". Dale loved camping, fishing, boating, and riding his motorcycle with Linda and their plethora of friends. They also enjoyed going to the beach, which is one reason he moved to Porter. One of his favorite activities was having breakfast with friends.