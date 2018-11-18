HAMMOND, IN - After a well lived life of faithful service to his family, church, and country, Dallas Creighton, Sr. passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018. He leaves behind devoted son Dallas, Jr.; grandson Robert and cherished sister and brother, Joyce (Bishop Harold) Moore and David (Peggy) Creighton.Homegoing services will be held Monday, November 19, 2018 at 11am at Mt. Zion Church 1047 Kenwood St. Hammond, IN. Visitation two prior to service. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.