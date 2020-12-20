Dallas E. "Gene" Shelton

Sept. 25, 1927-Dec. 16, 2020

HAMMOND, IN - Dallas Eugene Shelton, age 93, of Hammond, was called home to heaven on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

He is survived by his four sons; Danny (Debbie) Shelton, David (Debi) Shelton, Dale (Sherrie) Shelton and Steven (Marisela) Shelton. 14 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded by his loving wife of 63 years; Alice Shelton; parents: Charles and Evelyn Shelton; sisters: Eliana Crouch, Ruth Hopkinson and Kitty Chipman; brother, Charles Shelton.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday December 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor John Clement officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and both are limited to 25 people in attendance, facemask and social distancing required. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Gottfried Cemetery, Billett, IL.

Gene was a veteran of the Army having served in Japan during WWII. He was retired from Inland Steel after 41 years of service and was a member of the 25-year club, union local #1010 and American Legion Post 232. Gene enjoyed fishing, wood working and spending time with his girl Claire.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.