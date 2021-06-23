Dallas Jacob Petry

May 4, 1947 — June 20, 2021

WESTVILLE, IN — Dallas Jacob Petry, 74 of Westville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born May 4, 1947 in Ethel, WV to Jacob Horton and Ruby Lorraine (McGuire) Petry.

On August 6, 1972, in Valparaiso, he married Natalie Jo Coyner who survives. Dallas is also survived by his daughters: Denise (Scott) Delph of Lebanon, IN, Cheryl (Scott) Beauchamp of Richmond, KY and Melinda Shaw of Westville; grandchildren: Sarah Robinson, Stephanie Boardman, Brianna Beauchamp, Tyler Delph, Cameron Shaw, Trenton Shaw, Abigale Delph, and Madison Shaw; great grandchildren: Gabriel and Piper Robinson, Nevaeh Shaw and Benjamin Boardman, Ava and Elijah Smith; and uncle Butch's nieces: Beth Oblon and Kim Straw. He was preceded in death by his sister Bonnie Armstrong of Greenup, KY and his parents.

Dallas was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. He was currently working as a Millwright for Cleveland Cliff for 53 years. Dallas enjoyed fishing, breakfast with friends and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He took a special interest in Autism Awareness. There will be a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date. Please feel free to sign the NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME'S on-line guestbook at www.newhardfuneralhome.com.