MESA, AZ - Damian Kraska, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Munster, IN, born and raised in Chicago, IL, passed away at home on April 26, 2021. He was 77 years old.

A wonderful man, he was kind and generous to all who knew him and to those that did not. Fondly known as "The King" by his siblings, he served two years in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as a forward observer. He served on the Eastside Chamber of Commerce as Chair. He was also President of The Board of Directors for The Sunland Towers Condo Assoc. in Mesa.