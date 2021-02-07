Jan. 11, 1957-Feb. 4th, 2021

LOWELL, IN - Dan Bursac, age 64, of Lowell, IN. passed away on Thursday, February 4th, 2021. He was born January 11, 1957 in Gary, IN. to Ilijah (Eli) and Marija (Mary) Bursac.

Dan graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1976 and started working in the mills. After he was laid off from the mills, Dan decided to follow his dreams and join the police force. On March 5th, 1990 he joined the Lake County Sheriff's Department, and then attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA). He retired from the Sheriff's Department in 2016 after almost 26 years of service, with the rank of Detective.

Dan is survived by his wife, Nancy; his four children: Scott Bursac, Michelle (Matthew) Egener, Lauren (fiance Kevin) Bursac, and Ryan (Angela) Bursac; eight Grandchildren: Anja, Logan, Elliana, Addison, Coltyn, Liam, Gracelyn and Shelby; three sisters: Dusanka Sovich, Mirjana (Millie) Bursac, and Dragana (Darlene) Bursac and two nieces.

Dan is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer; two grandchildren: twins Eli and Kevin; and his parents, Ilijah (Eli) and Marija (Mary) Bursac.