CROWN POINT, IN - Dan J. Ver Meulen, age 91, of Crown Point, passed away on August 13, 2018, at Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation. He is survived by Pearl Ver Meulen, wife of 66 years, daughters Linda (Merv) Barenie and Laura (Kirby) Grabhorn, seven grandchildren, two great granddaughters, sister, Cora (late Herman) Gonlag.
Dan was born in Harvey, IL to Tunis and Antoinette Ver Meulen. After graduating from Thornton Township High School, he joined the army, serving from 1945 to 1947, and was honorably discharged as sergeant. He served as a chief clerk, Headquarters Company, 8th Army in Yokohoma, Japan. He reenlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as staff sergeant, Airman Third Class, Regular Air Force until December, 1954.
He ended his civilian career as owner of Hobbyland in Crown Point. After retirement he had time to pursue the greatest of his many passions—constructing radio-controlled model airplanes. He was a well-respected builder of model planes, creating plans and kits for other hobby companies. In addition to model airplanes, he built numerous scale model planes and boats.
Dan enjoyed staying atop current events and news, and always responded with a wry observation or two.
The family will honor his request for private services.