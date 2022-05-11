 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dan Kachaturoff

  • 0
Dan Kachaturoff

Dan Kachaturoff

CROWN POINT, IN - Dan Kachaturoff, 91, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 surrounded by loving family.

He is survived by his loving children: Dawn (Bill) Veness, Diann (Tony) Tsikouris, and Dan (Eileen Maloy-Kachaturoff) Kachaturoff; adored grandchildren: Angie (Marc) Lacien, Alex (Tifanie) Tsikouris, and Dylan Kachaturoff; and cherished great-granddaughter, Harper Tsikouris.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemary; infant daughter, Debra; parents, Sarkis and Horom Kachaturoff; and sisters: Rose Torosian and Geneva Simonian.

Dan was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and school-teacher who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A private service will be held, followed by interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Four Seasons United Methodist Church (Church of the Four Seasons), 9100 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

For more information, visit www.mycalumetpark.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This is what happens when lightning strikes sand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts