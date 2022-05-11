Dan Kachaturoff

CROWN POINT, IN - Dan Kachaturoff, 91, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 surrounded by loving family.

He is survived by his loving children: Dawn (Bill) Veness, Diann (Tony) Tsikouris, and Dan (Eileen Maloy-Kachaturoff) Kachaturoff; adored grandchildren: Angie (Marc) Lacien, Alex (Tifanie) Tsikouris, and Dylan Kachaturoff; and cherished great-granddaughter, Harper Tsikouris.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemary; infant daughter, Debra; parents, Sarkis and Horom Kachaturoff; and sisters: Rose Torosian and Geneva Simonian.

Dan was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and school-teacher who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A private service will be held, followed by interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Four Seasons United Methodist Church (Church of the Four Seasons), 9100 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

For more information, visit www.mycalumetpark.com.