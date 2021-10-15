Dan Kenneth Breckling

LADYSMITH, WI — Dan Kenneth Breckling, 78 of Ladysmith, WI, died October 10, 2021.

Dan knew how to keep a friend. He still had friends from high school in Lowell, IN, where he was still a loyal Red Devil, keeping track of their football games, celebrating every win.

He had friends he made from his years serving around the world in the Air Force, friends he made working at the phone company and Sweeney Electric in Lake County, IN. He made friends in bars, he was a darn good dancer, and he enjoyed the company of the nurses at the nursing homes where he spent his last few years. He said it was easy to start a conversation and see where it leads.

The Chicago Bears have lost their biggest fan. Dan will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Breckling, Sr.; his brother, Ed Breckling; his brother-in-law, Bob Cowin; his adopted daughter, Kelly; and his aunts and uncles.

Dan is survived by his mother, Helen Breckling; his brothers: Hank and Bill (Sue); his sister Betty; nieced and nephews. Despite his many friendships, Dan requested there be no funeral.

