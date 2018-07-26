EAST SIDE - Dan Petkovich, age 96, formerly of the East Side. Passed away July 24, 2018. Beloved husband of late Martha. Loving father of Nada (Chris) Barski and Donna (Manny) Morales. Devoted grandfather of Billy, Lisa, Michelle, Jeffrey and Larissa. Great-grandfather of many. Retired employee of Republic Steel. Member of St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church.
Funeral services Friday, July 27, 2018. Directly at New Gracanica Monastery, 35240 W. Grant Ave., Third Lake, IL 60046, where visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Very Rev. Luka Lukic, officiating. Interment New Gracanica Cemetery. 773-731-2749.