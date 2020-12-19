Dan Sopczak
HOBART, IN — Dan Sopczak, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Dan fought a courageous fight with a rare and aggressive cancer over the past year, and passed with his loving family by his side.
He is survived by wife, Barbara, of 55 years; three children, Jane (Rick) Mayersky, Dan (Denise) Sopczak and Amy (Gus) Paramantgis; six grandchildren: Jake and Bret Mayersky, Danny and Dominic Sopczak and Ava and Lia Paramantgis. Dan is also survived by his brother, Fred (Stefanie) Sopczak, and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle, and his parents, Walter Sopczak and Corneila (Nellie) Sopczak.
Dan was born on October 9, 1942. He attended St. Mark's Catholic School and Lew Wallace High School, class of 1961, where he played football and received the prestigious MVP award. Dan went on to college and obtained a degree in business administration and education from Indiana University. Dan was the owner/operator of Custom Construction Company. He was a contractor in Lake and Porter County for 42 years. Through his business, Dan developed many strong relationships and instilled a great work ethic in many family, friends and relatives. He was a member of the Gary Sportsmen Club and The Slovak Club. He was also a longstanding and proud member of the charitable group, HHAC, known as "Hunkee Hollow," contributing mainly to the Center for Possibilities in Hobart, IN. Some of Dan's closest and longest-lasting friendships were a result of this affiliation.
Dan's love was fishing with his friends in Manitoba and he especially enjoyed his time in Marco Island with family and friends. He also loved the time spent watching his grandchildren in the many sporting events he attended. Dan's home away from home is in Colon, MI, were he has enjoyed fishing and boating on Long Lake and recently purchased his dream cottage for his family to enjoy.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and St. Joan of Arc, but developed a friendship with Father Tom Mischler of Holy Spirit Catholic Church throughout his final year.
Public visitation will be on Monday, December 21, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Church with Father Thomas Mischler officiating. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dan's name to Holy Spirit Church and St. Joan of Arc. Visit Dan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.