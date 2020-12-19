Dan Sopczak

He is survived by wife, Barbara, of 55 years; three children, Jane (Rick) Mayersky, Dan (Denise) Sopczak and Amy (Gus) Paramantgis; six grandchildren: Jake and Bret Mayersky, Danny and Dominic Sopczak and Ava and Lia Paramantgis. Dan is also survived by his brother, Fred (Stefanie) Sopczak, and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dan was born on October 9, 1942. He attended St. Mark's Catholic School and Lew Wallace High School, class of 1961, where he played football and received the prestigious MVP award. Dan went on to college and obtained a degree in business administration and education from Indiana University. Dan was the owner/operator of Custom Construction Company. He was a contractor in Lake and Porter County for 42 years. Through his business, Dan developed many strong relationships and instilled a great work ethic in many family, friends and relatives. He was a member of the Gary Sportsmen Club and The Slovak Club. He was also a longstanding and proud member of the charitable group, HHAC, known as "Hunkee Hollow," contributing mainly to the Center for Possibilities in Hobart, IN. Some of Dan's closest and longest-lasting friendships were a result of this affiliation.