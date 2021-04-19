CROWN POINT - Dana B. Timmons, age 66, of Crown Point, IN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, April 8, 2021. He is survived by his sister, Laura (Scott) Turk. He is also survived by an aunt, Adell Parsley (nee Timmons), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Julie Timmons (nee Giorgi) and an uncle, Bob Parsley.

Dana graduated from Gavit High School in 1973 and retired from AT&T where he put in forty years of service. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears and fishing and golfing. Dana carried his clubs wherever he went. He traveled the world extensively and loved to paint and photograph his journey through life. Dana was compassionate about the environment and global warming. He was kind and giving. Dana was very concerned about the homeless in our country and wounded veterans.