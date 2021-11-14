HAMMOND, IN - Dana Hedrick, age 57 of Hammond, IN passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Dana is survived by her children: Jolyn (Kurtis Larkin) Hedrick and Jonathan (Lacee Minor) Hedrick; grandchildren: Keira Larkin, Gage Larkin, Rylee Hedrick, Haylee Hedrick and Ashden Minor; parents: Robert and Carol Medwetz; siblings: Lynette Clark and Joe (Lori) Medwetz; nieces and nephews: Vanessa Clark, Adam Clark, Amber Bridgeman, James Medwetz, and Robert Medwetz.

Dana enjoyed fishing. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and most importantly cutting their hair. Dana is comfortably resting with her brother James Medwetz in heaven, watching over all of us.

Private Services have been entrusted to LaHayne Funeral Home. For questions, please call 219-845-3600 or www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.