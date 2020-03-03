HIGHLAND, IN - Dana L. "Dan" "Frosty" Frost age 82 of Highland, formerly of Griffith, passed away on Friday February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Phyllis; children: David Frost, Kathy (Larry Joslin) Winget, Kay (Joe Ojenek) Williams, and Mary (Kevin) Jones; step-children: Mary (Ken) Bates and Jason Simpson; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Dave, Leslie, Lindsay, Leon, Sarah, Lori, Robyn, Matthew, Karli and Caleb; great grandchildren: Madison, Ben, Dean, Lincoln, Colton, Daniel, Corwin, Eliah, Buddy, Jonah, and Hunter; sister, Merle Clark; and by his numerous nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna Frost; his first wife, Judy; brothers: George, Charles, and Franklin; and by his great granddaughter, Lillian.

Dan was retired from LTV Steel (Pipe Shop) after 31 years. He was a member of S.O.A.R., GSEC, Griffith Historical Society, Griffith Lion's Club, Cal City Fish and Game, and past member of the Griffith Little League, Griffith Babe Ruth, and the Griffith Board of Zoning. He was also a former Volunteer Fireman with the Griffith Fire Dept. (North Station) and was a former employee of the Lake County Highway Dept. Dan was a Parade Marshall twice, once with his first wife Judy and once with his wife Phyllis. Dan and Judy ran the 4th of July Parade for many years. He and Judy also started the Concession Stand at Griffith High School Friday Night Home Football Games first running it out of their van before the current Fieldhouse was built. He also was one of the "Chain-Gang" men on the sidelines during the home football games. For information, please call White Funeral Home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com