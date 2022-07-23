Dana L. Friedrickson

ROCKVILLE - Dana L. Friedrickson, age 59 of Rockville, Indiana formerly of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

She is survived by her children: Carey (Melvin) Litton, Christopher (Elissa) Baccino, and Jacob (Lindsay) Friedrickson; grandchildren: Kylie, Hannah, Caden, Nicholas, Lyla, Rush, Sawyer, Cora, and Ash; siblings: Elizabeth (Mike Fiore) Wolfe, Pam (Bob) Werhowatz, Jeff (Susan) Reitz, and Joey (Brenda) Reitz; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and aunt, Donna (Cliff) Koleski.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Sandra Reitz.

All services will be private.

Dana was a graduate of Griffith High School class of 1980 and of Purdue University. She worked as a Medical Administrator for Crestmark in Roselawn, Indiana. Dana was a member of the NWI Paranormal Society and Spirit Seekers Society, and she loved traveling and spending time with her family.