Danel T. Poludniak

May 2, 1940 – November 15, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Daniel T. Poludniak, age 82, of Schererville, IN was called home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2022.

Dan was born on May 2, 1940 in East Chicago, IN to the late John and Theresa (Hus) Poludniak. Dan was a graduate of Hammond High School and received college degrees from St. Joseph's College and the University of Wisconsin Graduate School. In 1968 he married Edwina Blake. He went on to work in the Chicagoland banking industry for many years and spent 23 years as the Chief Financial Officer at American Savings, FSB.

Dan was a U.S. military and naval veteran and served during the Vietnam war. He also really loved his church and dancing a polka. Dan will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and warm smile. Everywhere Dan went in Northwest Indiana, someone always knew him and greeted him with a smile on their face.

Dan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Edwina, sons Jeff and Scott (spouse Stephanie), grandchildren Carson and Tatum, and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents John and Theresa Poludniak, and siblings Lottie (late Chester), Vicki (later Chester), Andrew (late Rose Marie), and Dorothy (late Dick).

Visitation Sunday, November 20th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Anthony & Dziadowicz, 4404 S Cameron Ave, Hammond, IN.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 21st at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN. with Reverend Michael J. Yadron KCHS officiating.

With a viewing at 9:30am prior to Mass at the church.

Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery /Mausoleums, 801 Michigan City Rd, Calumet City, IL.

Daniel supported many charities with his time and donations throughout his life, so the family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help a charity of your choice in his honor.

