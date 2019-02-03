CROWN POINT, IN - Danica Metlovska, age, 87, from Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019. Born on May 16, 1931 in Bitola, Macedonia she emigrated to the United States on September 15, 1972 and settled in Gary, IN. She was a lifelong member of SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral and worked as a Housekeeper for The Pine Island Apartments from 1975 until 1992. Danica was preceded in death by her husband, Pande Metlovski. She is survived by her children George Metlovski, Violeta Ristevski and Josko (Tina) Metlovski. Grandchildren, Dejan (Ana) Ristevski, Igor Ristevski, Donnie Metlovski and Danielle (Vasko) Vasilevski. Great grandchildren Stefan and Filip. Danica was a caring and warm individual who greatly enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to share fond memories of her childhood and stories of her past. She was a great baker and made the best strudels. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point with a Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m., Rev Georgij Gligorov officiating. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019 directly at the church at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.
