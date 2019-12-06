{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Danica N. Tanasijevic age 85, of Hammond, passed away December 3, 2019.

Survived by her sons Miroljub (Donna) and Predrag (Lisa) Tanasijevic; four grandchildren Milan, David, Nicole and Rada; great-grandson Lorenzo; sisters Rajna Djurich and Rada Hisari; numerous nieces and nephews, Kumovi and dear friends.

Funeral service will be held on Monday December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthordox Church, East Chicago with Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Danica's family on Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Scherereville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Danica was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, E.C. and a retired employee of St. Catherine Hospital.

