Daniel A. Becerra

Daniel is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Juana B. Becerra (nee Barrera); his beloved and devoted children: Renette (Javier) Serna, Daniel (Rebecca) Becerra III, Jeanette (Charles) Cobb, Isabel (Tim) Kornas, Sergio (Yolanda) Rojas, Vincent (Maria) Becerra, Mary Ann (Gregory) Richards and Victor (Veronica) Rojas; proud and cherished grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; dog, Chumina and many birds. He was preceded in passing by his parents Daniel and Maria Becerra and his daughter, Regina Becerra.

Daniel "Arthur" was born on March 11, 1930, in East Chicago, IN to Daniel and Maria Becerra. He graduated in 1949 from East Chicago Washington High School. After graduation he went on to work for the railroad, and later became a machinist with Inland Steel. He later retired from the Research Lab after 45 years of service. Arthur was a member of St. John Bosco Church where he sang in the choir. He loved classical music and considered himself a die-hard Cubs fan. Arthur liked to make and share popcorn. He always looked forward to his trips to Minong, WI where it was his favorite place for fishing. Arthur was an amazing storyteller and always had a good joke ready for laughs.