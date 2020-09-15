VALPARAISO, IN - Daniel Anthony Molchan, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born December 9, 1931 in Gary, IN to John and Anna (Panchak) Molchan. Daniel graduated from Purdue with his degree in education. He began his teaching and coaching career at Lowell High School and retired from Merrillville High School in 1988. In retirement, Daniel coached track at Morgan Twp. High School. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.