HOBART, IN - Daniel B. Clemens, age 59, of Hobart, IN passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 32 years, Deb Clemens. He is also survived by his mother, Janet Watt; siblings: Don Clemens, Jeff (Lynn) Clemens, Carol (Larry) Radice, and Tom (Cindy) Clemens; a multitude of cousins, and several nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Don Clemens.
As per his wishes, Dan will be cremated and no services will be held.
Dan was a lifelong Blackhawks fan who enjoyed taking trips to the U.P. with his beloved wife Deb. He was a kindhearted individual who never met a stranger. www.fagenmiller.com