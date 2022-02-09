HOBART, IN - Daniel B. Clemens, age 59, of Hobart, IN passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 32 years, Deb Clemens. He is also survived by his mother, Janet Watt; siblings: Don Clemens, Jeff (Lynn) Clemens, Carol (Larry) Radice, and Tom (Cindy) Clemens; a multitude of cousins, and several nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Don Clemens.