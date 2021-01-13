 Skip to main content
Daniel Bernard (Danny) Swiszcz

July 12, 1956 — Dec. 20, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV — Daniel Bernard (Danny) Swiszcz, born July 12, 1956, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 20, 2020. Through it all Danny remained incredibly strong and amazingly positive to lessen the burden on his loving wife, Linda, of 32 years. Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Cleon (Cookie) Swiszcz; his brother, David; and stepson, Craig Burnham.

Dan worked for CN Railroad and traveled throughout the Midwest with a prototype train, teaching children train safely. He loved crossword puzzles, Sudoko, dogs and football. Dan was an avid Bears fan!

Dan was loved by so many but no one more than his beloved wife, Linda,; his father, Bernard (Dolly) Swiszcz; his sisters, Christine Zima (Joe) and Pamela Krolikowski (Wally); a stepson, David Burnham; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly.

Dan will be cremated in Las Vegas where he recently resided with a service to be held in Northwest Indiana at a future date.

