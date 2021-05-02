CROWN POINT, IN - Daniel C. Fair, age 27 of Crown Point, IN passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
He is survived by parents: Tim and Judi Fair; brothers: Steve (Jaclyn) Marszowski and Luke Fair; nephews: Carter and Bennett Marszowski; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 East Franciscan Drive, Crown Point, IN) on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Pruzin & Little Chapel on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. There will be half hour visitation prior to services. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please remember masks MUST be worn during services.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in Daniel's remembrance. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
