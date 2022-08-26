Daniel Christopher Kuzman

March 26, 1931 - August 23, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Daniel Christopher Kuzman, age 91, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana to Tanas and Anna (nee Zsoldos) Kuzman. He attended Horace Mann High School and went on to attend Indiana University where he was the first in his family to attend and graduate college. While at Indiana University, Daniel was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity. He met his wife of 68 years, Barbara Kuzman (nee Russell), while at IU. After graduation, Daniel joined the Army, and he and Barbara were married in Vero Beach, Florida on November 28, 1953. Daniel then returned to Indiana University and graduated from Indiana University School of Law.

Barbara and Daniel settled down in Crown Point, Indiana and before starting a family, Daniel took up a love of flying, becoming a pilot, and even owning his own small airplane. Barbara and Daniel have two children, Robert Kuzman and Deborah (nee Kuzman) Hajek. Daniel's hobbies in life included fishing, his love/hate relationship with the game of golf, and many years of monthly poker games with friends; however, his true passion in life was his family, especially his three grandchildren Jordin, Lindsey, and Evan. His proudest title was that of "Papa" and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and traveling with his growing family.

Daniel truly enjoyed practicing law and recently retired from over 60 years of practice in family law. He was a member of the American Bar Association, Indiana State Bar Association, and Lake County Bar Association.

Daniel is survived by his wife Barbara Joan Kuzman (nee Russell), children Robert Kuzman and Deborah Hajek (nee Kuzman) and grandchildren Jordin David Hajek, Lindsey Beatrice Hajek, and Evan Russell Kuzman. He was preceded in death by his parents Tanas and Anna Kuzman (nee Zsoldos) and son in law David Hajek.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 29, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION

& RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Daniel's name to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of his wife Barbara who continues to battle this disease.

Visit Daniel's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.