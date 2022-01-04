Daniel Cicero

Sep 1, 1973 - Dec. 31, 2021
KENTLAND, IN - Daniel "Dan" Cicero, age 48, of Kentland, IN , passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Dan is survived by his wife of 23 years, Daisy Cicero (nee Flagg); daughter, Halle Cicero; mother, Patricia Cicero; brothers: Carl Cicero, Patrick (Jennifer) Cicero, Michael (Melanie) Cicero and Tommy (Shannon) Cicero; siblings-in-law: Bill and Brenda Brengman, Jeff and Kathleen Flagg; many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Carl Cicero.
Dan was born in Palos Heights, IL and graduated from Crown Point High School and Ivy Tech College. Dan's family was his world. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, pool time, beaches, vacations and especially movies and concerts with his "Scooter", his daughter Halle. Dan loved football- playing with his brothers, watching Notre Dame and coaching alongside his brother Tommy. Dan liked to play hard but he worked hard too. He was Vice President of Sales with J and S Group, Ashley Homestore Mid Michigan, whom Dan considered his work family. Dan was smart, funny, genuine and described by so many friends and co-workers as being their role model and mentor. Dan loved life and lit up every room he walked into; his positivity was contagious. Dan was epic and will be deeply missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 302 N. Madison St. Hebron, IN 46341 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Fr. Frank Torres officiating. Dan will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Daniel's name to the Crown Point Community Schools Athletic Department.
Masks are mandatory per the wishes of Dan's family.
Visit Dan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.