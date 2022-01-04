Daniel Cicero

Dan was born in Palos Heights, IL and graduated from Crown Point High School and Ivy Tech College. Dan's family was his world. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, pool time, beaches, vacations and especially movies and concerts with his "Scooter", his daughter Halle. Dan loved football- playing with his brothers, watching Notre Dame and coaching alongside his brother Tommy. Dan liked to play hard but he worked hard too. He was Vice President of Sales with J and S Group, Ashley Homestore Mid Michigan, whom Dan considered his work family. Dan was smart, funny, genuine and described by so many friends and co-workers as being their role model and mentor. Dan loved life and lit up every room he walked into; his positivity was contagious. Dan was epic and will be deeply missed.