Oct. 23, 1970 - Nov. 18, 2022

ST. JOHN, IN - Daniel D. Fieldhouse, age 52, of St. John IN, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, November 18, 2022 after a difficult and courageous battle with melanoma.

Dan was born October 23, 1970 in Hammond, IN. He was a graduate of Highland High School and attended Purdue University in West Lafayette.

He was interested in technology from a very young age. This led to a successful career in Information Technology. He could do it all: from network installation to programming to software implementation. He was most recently employed at Workday as a software product manager. He was known at work and at home as someone who could solve any technical problem.

He spent much of his spare time working on projects around the house: big and small; finished and unfinished. There wasn't a repair or home improvement project he couldn't handle. His talent in this area was amazing. Dan put so much loving work into his family's home. His masterpiece is the beautiful backyard pond.

Dan was dedicated to his family and they meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lisa; sons: Chase (Myranda), Riley, Greyson and Kaden Fieldhouse; daughter, Peyton Fieldhouse; granddaughter, Raelyn Fieldhouse; sisters: Kathi (Mark) Chenoweth and Shari (Kevin) Mybeck; brothers: Ed and Mike Fieldhouse; brothers-in-law: Mike (Alicia) and Greg Mleczko; and mother-in-law, Jan O'Neill. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Barbara Fieldhouse; father-in-law, Don O'Neill; and his brother Dale Fieldhouse, Jr.

Memorial visitation Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations c/o The Fieldhouse Family are appreciated.

