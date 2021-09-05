CROWN POINT, IN - Daniel "Dan" Hardin, age 73, a long-time resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Dan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marge Hardin (nee Wilkening); daughter, Carol (Jim) Addison; granddaughter, Ashlee (Ryan) Greenfield; great-granddaughter, Summer Rose Greenfield; four brothers: Gerry (Mickie) Hardin, Mike (Barbie) Hardin, John (Dana) Hardin and Deon (Sheri) Hardin; five sisters: Mary Kandlstorfer, Wilma McLauchlan, Diane (Phil) Neuman, Janice (Mark) Parduhn and Betty Cornwell; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents: Gerald and Ruth Hardin; and brother, Reed Collins.

Dan loved camping, fishing, hunting and was an outdoor enthusiast. He had a talented, skillful eye and could make or create anything he put his mind to. He was a jack-of-all-trades. Dan was a warehouse manager at Wolf Lake Industrial Center in Hammond with 28 years of dedicated and knowledgeable service. He loved his family greatly and his pride and joy was his "Papa's Girls".

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating.

To share a memory or leave a condolence, go to the GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, PRUZIN-LITTLE CHAPEL website at www.GeisenFuneralhome.com 219-663-2500.