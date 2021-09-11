HEBRON, IN - Daniel "Danny" A. Greer, age 80, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Daniel is survived by his children: Natalie Greer, Laurie Lustina, Julie (Brett) St. Germain, step-children: Samuel (Melyssa) Haines, Christy (Mathew) Ulsas; grandchildren: Margeaux and Jackson Lustina, Bryce and Mia St. Germain, Lauren and Alex Ulsas; and sister, Judy (Tom) Roytek.

Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Greer; parents: Louis and Sophie Gaspodarek; and his step-daughter, Laura Haines Vanderipe.

Dan was a construction electrician IBEW Local 697 with over 30 years. He worked at McColly as an Associate Broker in partnership with his wife, Karen for 15 years. Dan was an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge in Crown Point.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341.

Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Daniel's name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

Visit Daniel's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.