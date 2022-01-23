INDIANA HARBOR, IN - Daniel "Danny" Castillo, Jr., age 81, of Indiana Harbor, passed away January 18, 2022. Danny is survived by his former spouse, Rachel Castillo; five children: Steven [ya%](Veronica) Castillo, Stephanie (Matt) Degollado, Sharon (Terry) Stanton, Suzanne Dabrowski and Marcia Castillo; twelve grandchildren: Vivien, Evan, and David Castillo; Matthew (Judith) and Meagan Degollado; Danielle, James and Catherine Stanton; Laura Zellers, Brian (Alyssa) Huerta and Christopher Dabrowski; and Jessica Castillo-Rivera; great-granddaughter, Elliana Degollado; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents: Maria and Daniel Castillo, Sr.; sisters, Dora Ramirez, Sally Razo and Beatrice Gonzales; brothers: Robert and Ruben Flores.[ya%]

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN, with Rev. Mike Surufka officating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN.

Danny was known to many of his friends as "Cheyenne//Mel" and was a life-long resident Indiana Harbor and a 1958 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. Danny hired in at Youngstown Sheet & Tube in 1959 and retired from J&L Steel in June, 2000; a member of United Steelworker's of America Local #1011. He coached Indiana Harbor Little League from 1974 to 1977 and participated in the Latin League Bowling Team for many years. Danny was a member of various softball and hardball teams in East Chicago; and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. He was devoted fan of East Chicago Washington and Roosevelt sports and a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan. Danny was very much loved by his family especially his grandchildren. Please omit flowers, memorial donations to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202. To send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com.