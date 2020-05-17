Daniel "Danny" Fredrick Little

Danny was born in Hoboken, NJ and graduated from Demarest High School in 1956 then joined the United States Army, serving active duty for two years and four years in the Reserves. He continued to live in North Bergen, Lodi and Wood-Ridge, NJ. In April 1961, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Lambiase. The Littles relocated to Munster, IN in 1972 then moved back to Brick and eventually Toms River. He retired in 2012 from the County of Ocean.

Danny loved WWII documentaries and books and was known as an avid Notre Dame football fan, attending every home football game possible with his family. He was an accomplished bowler participating in leagues in every stage of his life. Danny was proud papa to be league champs while bowling with his daughters on the team named "Papa and the Pinheads". Danny was especially honored to be coach and manager of both daughters' softball teams. He coached for 10 years and presided over the Munster Girls Softball league for several of them. Coach Little led multiple teams to league championships and managed numerous All-Star championship teams. He is known for the impact on his athletes as a patient coach with a positive coaching style. Danny also enjoyed playing softball, playing in the Men's Senior Softball League of Berkeley for many years into his 70's.